Left Menu

Kerala Pioneers Change with Wildlife Protection Bill

Kerala has become the first state to amend the Central Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, aimed at mitigating human-animal conflicts. The Kerala Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill, passed by the Assembly, underscores the state's commitment to balancing human and wildlife needs, fostering harmony between people and nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:36 IST
Kerala Pioneers Change with Wildlife Protection Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Assembly has set a precedent by passing a landmark amendment to the Central Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, marking a significant stride in tackling the state's human-animal conflict.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the historic move on Thursday, emphasizing it as a testament to Kerala's dedication to both human and wildlife well-being. The newly passed bill reflects the need for harmony between people and nature, addressing a pressing concern for those living near forests.

Despite repeated requests to the Central government for timely amendments, the Kerala government has taken an independent step to assert its ability to declare wildlife as vermin and ensure necessary state interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

 India
2
Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

 Serbia
3
Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

 Global
4
Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025