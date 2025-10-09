Kerala Pioneers Change with Wildlife Protection Bill
Kerala has become the first state to amend the Central Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, aimed at mitigating human-animal conflicts. The Kerala Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill, passed by the Assembly, underscores the state's commitment to balancing human and wildlife needs, fostering harmony between people and nature.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Assembly has set a precedent by passing a landmark amendment to the Central Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, marking a significant stride in tackling the state's human-animal conflict.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the historic move on Thursday, emphasizing it as a testament to Kerala's dedication to both human and wildlife well-being. The newly passed bill reflects the need for harmony between people and nature, addressing a pressing concern for those living near forests.
Despite repeated requests to the Central government for timely amendments, the Kerala government has taken an independent step to assert its ability to declare wildlife as vermin and ensure necessary state interventions.
