Aid Standoff: Flotilla's 250 Tons Blocked at Israeli Ports
Israel has blocked 250 tons of aid meant for Gaza, including essential supplies, due to disputes over shipment content, as per an Italian NGO involved with a flotilla initiative. The deadlock highlights disagreements over high-energy food products and concerns over registration processes with Israeli authorities.
In a dramatic blockade, Israel has stopped a significant 250 tons of aid from reaching Gaza, according to an announcement by an Italian NGO, Music for Peace, linked to the Global Sumud Flotilla initiative. The aid, comprising crucial food, medical, and educational supplies, is caught up in a dispute over its contents.
Only a fraction of the aid, about 40 tons, even made it to the flotilla, before being halted entirely. Efforts to transport the remaining aid via Jordan were thwarted, causing it to be stranded at the port in Genoa, Italy. The NGO head, Stefano Rebora, expressed frustration over the bureaucratic impasse, emphasizing unmet promises of swift clearance.
The contention involves Israeli demands to remove certain high-energy food items, which the NGO refused, citing non-cooperation with Israeli registration procedures. Israeli military authorities deny obstructing humanitarian aid, suggesting some NGOs might have ulterior motives. Meanwhile, Hamas continues to refute claims of aid diversion amid recent ceasefire negotiations with Israel.
