Trump Aims to Tackle Soybean Trade with China Amid Tariff Tensions

In a bid to resolve ongoing trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his intention on Thursday to discuss the critical matter of soybeans during his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The dialogue aims to address the recent decline in U.S. soybean exports to China, compelling a shift towards alternative suppliers like Brazil and Argentina due to the prevailing tariff disputes.

Trump warned of potential drastic measures involving the cessation of substantial imports from China if the challenging trade relations remain unresolved.

