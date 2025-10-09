Trump Aims to Tackle Soybean Trade with China Amid Tariff Tensions
During an upcoming meeting, President Donald Trump plans to address the soybean trade issue with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The U.S. risks halting significant imports from China if trade relations don't improve. China, the largest soybean buyer, has recently favored Brazilian and Argentine sources due to ongoing trade disputes.
In a bid to resolve ongoing trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his intention on Thursday to discuss the critical matter of soybeans during his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
The dialogue aims to address the recent decline in U.S. soybean exports to China, compelling a shift towards alternative suppliers like Brazil and Argentina due to the prevailing tariff disputes.
Trump warned of potential drastic measures involving the cessation of substantial imports from China if the challenging trade relations remain unresolved.
