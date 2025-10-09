Controversy in Suicide Case of IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar
Chandigarh police have registered an FIR in the alleged suicide case of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Named in a 'final note' left by Kumar, the accused include senior officers who allegedly harassed him. The investigation continues under appropriate legal sections cited in the note.
Chandigarh police have reported filing an FIR related to the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. This legal action comes after the officer purportedly left a 'final note' naming those he accused of harassment.
Y Puran Kumar reportedly took his own life at his Chandigarh residence earlier this week, leaving a note implicating senior officers from the state in fostering a climate of 'mental harassment and humiliation' over several years. Sources close to the investigation provided these insights.
The FIR cites specific legal sections dealing with abetment of suicide and prevention of atrocities, targeting those mentioned in the officer's note. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover further details about the circumstances leading to Kumar's tragic death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Chandigarh police registers FIR in Haryana IPS 'suicide' case following complaint by officer's wife, says police official.