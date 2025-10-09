Controversy in Suicide Case of IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar

Chandigarh police have reported filing an FIR related to the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. This legal action comes after the officer purportedly left a 'final note' naming those he accused of harassment.

Y Puran Kumar reportedly took his own life at his Chandigarh residence earlier this week, leaving a note implicating senior officers from the state in fostering a climate of 'mental harassment and humiliation' over several years. Sources close to the investigation provided these insights.

The FIR cites specific legal sections dealing with abetment of suicide and prevention of atrocities, targeting those mentioned in the officer's note. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover further details about the circumstances leading to Kumar's tragic death.

(With inputs from agencies.)