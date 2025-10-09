Tensions Rise Over National Guard Deployments Amid Protests

Two federal court hearings regarding President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Democratic-led cities were underway on Thursday. The hearings were amidst protests against Guard soldiers patrolling a Chicago-area immigration facility. In Chicago, a judge considered Illinois' request to prevent a deployment of about 500 National Guard soldiers.

In separate proceedings, a San Francisco appeals court reviewed whether to uphold a ban on Guard troops entering Portland. Democratic governors claim Trump mischaracterizes peaceful protests to justify these deployments. At a Chicago facility, protests were met by aggressive federal responses, prompting legal scrutiny into the tactics used.

President Trump is facing multiple lawsuits over these deployments, ruled illegal by some courts. Protesters in Chicago expressed concerns about the potential escalation of tensions due to military involvement. Demonstrators continue to rally against the troop deployment and protest-related violence in several cities.

