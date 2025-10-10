Tragedy of Injustice: The Case of IPS Officer's Passing

The Congress party has laid blame on the BJP's 'Manuwadi system' for the suspected suicide of Y Puran Kumar, a senior Dalit IPS officer in Haryana. The situation is being called a glaring indicator of social injustice, fueled by harassment from senior officials, leading to this tragic event.

In a poignant statement on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the unjust system that, he argues, oppresses Dalits, Adivasis, and backward classes under BJP and RSS rule. The situation is described as detrimental to India's Constitution and democratic fabric.

AICC's K C Venugopal echoed these sentiments, highlighting a hostile environment fostered by the BJP-RSS regime, which is damaging to minority communities. Puran Kumar reportedly left a suicide note detailing discrimination and harassment, further emphasizing the deep-rooted social challenges faced by marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)