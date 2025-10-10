Left Menu

Tragedy of Injustice: The Case of IPS Officer's Passing

The Congress party has accused the BJP's 'Manuwadi system' of contributing to the alleged suicide of senior Dalit IPS officer Y Puran Kumar in Haryana, highlighting systemic social injustices. The incident has sparked allegations of hostility against Dalits and minorities, undermining India's Constitution and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 00:01 IST
Tragedy of Injustice: The Case of IPS Officer's Passing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has laid blame on the BJP's 'Manuwadi system' for the suspected suicide of Y Puran Kumar, a senior Dalit IPS officer in Haryana. The situation is being called a glaring indicator of social injustice, fueled by harassment from senior officials, leading to this tragic event.

In a poignant statement on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the unjust system that, he argues, oppresses Dalits, Adivasis, and backward classes under BJP and RSS rule. The situation is described as detrimental to India's Constitution and democratic fabric.

AICC's K C Venugopal echoed these sentiments, highlighting a hostile environment fostered by the BJP-RSS regime, which is damaging to minority communities. Puran Kumar reportedly left a suicide note detailing discrimination and harassment, further emphasizing the deep-rooted social challenges faced by marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Move Toward Peace

Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Move Toward Peace

 Global
2
Trump's Strategic Gamble: Paving the Path to Ceasefire Amidst Middle East Tensions

Trump's Strategic Gamble: Paving the Path to Ceasefire Amidst Middle East Te...

 United States
3
Peruvian Congress Moves to Impeach Controversial President Dina Boluarte

Peruvian Congress Moves to Impeach Controversial President Dina Boluarte

 Global
4
Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025