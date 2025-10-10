Tragic Explosion Rocks Pagla Bhari Village; Rescue Operations Underway

A devastating explosion tore through Pagla Bhari village in Ayodhya on Thursday, claiming the lives of at least five individuals and injuring several others. The authorities have launched an extensive rescue operation, amid concerns that more people may still be trapped under the debris.

Circle Officer Shailendra Singh reported that the cause of the tragic blast remains unclear. A collective effort involving police, fire services, and local administration is underway to manage the aftermath and rescue any missing persons. Precautionary evacuations of nearby homes have been executed to facilitate these efforts.

High-ranking officials, including Ayodhya SSP Gaurav Grover and District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde, are spearheading the investigation. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences for the victims and ordered comprehensive medical support for the injured while ensuring thorough relief operations.