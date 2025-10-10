Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire agreement, facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump, marking the potential end of a two-year war in Gaza. The accord involves hostage exchanges and promises of aid to Gaza. Challenges remain, with uncertainties in political cooperation and long-term peace plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 00:21 IST
Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic move, Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have signed a ceasefire agreement, poised to bring an end to a tumultuous two-year conflict in Gaza. Brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, the accord includes the exchange of hostages and prisoners and permission for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

The deal stands as President Trump's key initiative towards establishing lasting peace in the Middle East. Despite the cessation of hostilities, hurdles remain, such as finalizing the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released and addressing political division within Israel's government coalition.

The announcement was met with joy on both sides, with celebrations erupting in Gaza and Tel Aviv. Yet, the implementation faces challenges, including the potential need for international peacekeeping forces and rebuilding efforts as the region moves towards stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Move Toward Peace

Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Move Toward Peace

 Global
2
Trump's Strategic Gamble: Paving the Path to Ceasefire Amidst Middle East Tensions

Trump's Strategic Gamble: Paving the Path to Ceasefire Amidst Middle East Te...

 United States
3
Peruvian Congress Moves to Impeach Controversial President Dina Boluarte

Peruvian Congress Moves to Impeach Controversial President Dina Boluarte

 Global
4
Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025