Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

In a historic move, Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have signed a ceasefire agreement, poised to bring an end to a tumultuous two-year conflict in Gaza. Brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, the accord includes the exchange of hostages and prisoners and permission for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

The deal stands as President Trump's key initiative towards establishing lasting peace in the Middle East. Despite the cessation of hostilities, hurdles remain, such as finalizing the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released and addressing political division within Israel's government coalition.

The announcement was met with joy on both sides, with celebrations erupting in Gaza and Tel Aviv. Yet, the implementation faces challenges, including the potential need for international peacekeeping forces and rebuilding efforts as the region moves towards stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)