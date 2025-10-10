Left Menu

Fugitive Sheela Kallyani's Repatriation: A CBI Success Story

Manakandathil Thekkethi alias Sheela Kallyani, a fugitive wanted for criminal conspiracy and cheating, was successfully repatriated to India from Saudi Arabia. The operation was conducted by the CBI in collaboration with the Ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs, following an Interpol Red Notice.

repatriation
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark operation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), fugitive Manakandathil Thekkethi, better known as Sheela Kallyani, has been repatriated to India. Kallyani was wanted on charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating, crimes for which she was facing an Interpol Red Notice.

The successful repatriation took place on October 9, 2025, as part of a coordinated effort spearheaded by the CBI, involving the Ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs. The operation underscores the significant collaboration between Indian authorities and international agencies.

CBI officials traveled to Saudi Arabia to bring Thekkethi back to India. Her return marks a significant milestone in their ongoing effort to bring fugitives to justice. The Red Notice for her arrest was issued on October 05, 2023, and her return is a testament to the agency's commitment to uphold the law.

