Trial of Family Tensions: Brother Stabs Sister in Public

In a shocking incident in Sikandrabad, a woman named Manisha was critically injured when her brother Ashu attacked her publicly with a knife. Eyewitnesses intervened and apprehended Ashu, who was later arrested by the police. The attack stemmed from family tensions involving Manisha's brother-in-law.

Bulandshahr | Updated: 10-10-2025 00:43 IST
  • India

Tragedy struck in Sikandrabad on Thursday when familial discord culminated in a violent public altercation, leaving a woman critically injured. According to police reports, Manisha was attacked in broad daylight by her brother Ashu, following an intense argument.

Eyewitness accounts note that local residents quickly intervened, subduing the assailant before police took him into custody. The incident is believed to have been sparked by Manisha's interactions with her brother-in-law, which reportedly caused turmoil within their family dynamic.

Following the attack, the injured woman was transported to a hospital for urgent medical care. Sikandrabad authorities have confirmed Ashu's arrest and an ongoing investigation into the violent confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

