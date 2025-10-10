UN Prepares Massive Aid Surge for Gaza Amid Ceasefire

The United Nations announced its readiness to deliver a substantial 170,000 metric tons of aid, including food and medicine, into Gaza, seeking permission from Israel to facilitate the influx amid a recent ceasefire agreement.

In the past months, the UN and humanitarian partners have met just 20% of the aid needs as conflict escalated. The recent ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump offers a hopeful prospect for expanding aid deliveries significantly, according to UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher.

The UN is eager to increase the daily entry of aid trucks dramatically and scale up food and health aid while seeking international support to finance and facilitate the vast humanitarian efforts required to relieve the suffering in Gaza.

