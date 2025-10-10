UN Prepares Massive Aid Surge for Gaza Amid Ceasefire
The United Nations is prepared to send 170,000 metric tons of food, medicine, and humanitarian aid to Gaza, seeking increased access following a ceasefire deal. Amid a dire humanitarian crisis, the UN plans significant aid expansions and calls for international support to address the urgent needs of over 2 million Palestinians.
The United Nations announced its readiness to deliver a substantial 170,000 metric tons of aid, including food and medicine, into Gaza, seeking permission from Israel to facilitate the influx amid a recent ceasefire agreement.
In the past months, the UN and humanitarian partners have met just 20% of the aid needs as conflict escalated. The recent ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump offers a hopeful prospect for expanding aid deliveries significantly, according to UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher.
The UN is eager to increase the daily entry of aid trucks dramatically and scale up food and health aid while seeking international support to finance and facilitate the vast humanitarian efforts required to relieve the suffering in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Move Toward Peace
Israel Approves Momentous Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Accord
US Troops Deployed to Support Israel-Gaza Ceasefire
US says it's sending about 200 troops to Israel to help support and monitor Gaza ceasefire deal, reports AP.