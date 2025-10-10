Left Menu

UN Prepares Massive Aid Surge for Gaza Amid Ceasefire

The United Nations is prepared to send 170,000 metric tons of food, medicine, and humanitarian aid to Gaza, seeking increased access following a ceasefire deal. Amid a dire humanitarian crisis, the UN plans significant aid expansions and calls for international support to address the urgent needs of over 2 million Palestinians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 10-10-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 02:34 IST
UN Prepares Massive Aid Surge for Gaza Amid Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations announced its readiness to deliver a substantial 170,000 metric tons of aid, including food and medicine, into Gaza, seeking permission from Israel to facilitate the influx amid a recent ceasefire agreement.

In the past months, the UN and humanitarian partners have met just 20% of the aid needs as conflict escalated. The recent ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump offers a hopeful prospect for expanding aid deliveries significantly, according to UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher.

The UN is eager to increase the daily entry of aid trucks dramatically and scale up food and health aid while seeking international support to finance and facilitate the vast humanitarian efforts required to relieve the suffering in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peruvian Congress Moves to Impeach Controversial President Dina Boluarte

Peruvian Congress Moves to Impeach Controversial President Dina Boluarte

 Global
2
Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

 Global
3
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.

Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas...

 Global
4
Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Contentment

Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Content...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025