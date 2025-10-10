Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

Amid international pressure and regional escalation, Israel ratified a ceasefire with Hamas, aiming to bring a close to two years of armed conflict in Gaza. The agreement includes the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees.

The U.S., which mediated the deal, expects its implementation within days. However, lingering issues pose threats to its success, such as finalizing the list of prisoners for release and the long-term political landscape of Gaza.

As world leaders applaud this diplomatic triumph, skeptics within the Israeli government question the deal's viability. With historical tensions as a backdrop, the global community watches closely, hopeful for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)