Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

Israel's government has ratified a ceasefire with Hamas, aimed at ending the two-year war in Gaza. Under U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, hostages are to be freed and prisoners exchanged. Key challenges remain, such as the list of prisoners to be released and future governance of Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 04:06 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 04:06 IST
Amid international pressure and regional escalation, Israel ratified a ceasefire with Hamas, aiming to bring a close to two years of armed conflict in Gaza. The agreement includes the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees.

The U.S., which mediated the deal, expects its implementation within days. However, lingering issues pose threats to its success, such as finalizing the list of prisoners for release and the long-term political landscape of Gaza.

As world leaders applaud this diplomatic triumph, skeptics within the Israeli government question the deal's viability. With historical tensions as a backdrop, the global community watches closely, hopeful for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

