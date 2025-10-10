Taiwan's Strategic Defense Boost: Building the 'T-Dome' for National Security

In a move to bolster Taiwan's defense capabilities, President Lai Ching-te declared on Friday that the government aims to construct the 'T-Dome' air defense system. This initiative seeks to provide Taiwan with multi-layered protection against potential threats while urging China to abandon coercion to reclaim the island.

Facing growing military pressure from China, Taiwan is determined to modernize its defense strategies, despite China's larger military forces. The initiative comes alongside increased defense spending and China's ongoing military advancements, including stealth fighter jets and missiles, posing significant challenges to Taiwan's security.

During his National Day speech, Lai emphasized Taiwan's commitment to enhancing its defense budget and capabilities. While proposing a special military spending budget by year's end, Lai remains steadfast in appealing to China to forsake aggressive tactics. Taiwan seeks peace while ensuring robust national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)