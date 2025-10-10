Left Menu

Taiwan's Strategic Defense Boost: Building the 'T-Dome' for National Security

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te announced plans to build the 'T-Dome' air defense system to safeguard against threats. Taiwan faces mounting military pressures from China, which claims the island as its own. Lai stresses increased defense spending and diplomacy with China to maintain Taiwan's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 08:49 IST
Taiwan's Strategic Defense Boost: Building the 'T-Dome' for National Security
Lai Ching-te

In a move to bolster Taiwan's defense capabilities, President Lai Ching-te declared on Friday that the government aims to construct the 'T-Dome' air defense system. This initiative seeks to provide Taiwan with multi-layered protection against potential threats while urging China to abandon coercion to reclaim the island.

Facing growing military pressure from China, Taiwan is determined to modernize its defense strategies, despite China's larger military forces. The initiative comes alongside increased defense spending and China's ongoing military advancements, including stealth fighter jets and missiles, posing significant challenges to Taiwan's security.

During his National Day speech, Lai emphasized Taiwan's commitment to enhancing its defense budget and capabilities. While proposing a special military spending budget by year's end, Lai remains steadfast in appealing to China to forsake aggressive tactics. Taiwan seeks peace while ensuring robust national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal Firecracker Network Uncovered in Kanpur Amid Explosive Investigation

Illegal Firecracker Network Uncovered in Kanpur Amid Explosive Investigation

 India
2
Delhi's Digital Leap: Governance Becomes Faceless with WhatsApp

Delhi's Digital Leap: Governance Becomes Faceless with WhatsApp

 India
3
Gates Foundation and PAHO Tackle Global Accessibility of Weight-Loss Drugs

Gates Foundation and PAHO Tackle Global Accessibility of Weight-Loss Drugs

 Global
4
Chennai on Edge: A Surge of Hoax Bomb Threats via Email

Chennai on Edge: A Surge of Hoax Bomb Threats via Email

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025