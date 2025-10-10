Left Menu

ED Raids Target West Bengal Minister in Recruitment Scam

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at six locations in Kolkata, including West Bengal minister Sujit Bose's property, in investigating recruitment irregularities. The agency also searched the minister's residence and former officials' homes. A previous raid and interrogation occurred in January 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:18 IST
ED Raids Target West Bengal Minister in Recruitment Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe into suspected recruitment irregularities through a series of raids in Kolkata, targeting key figures including West Bengal minister Sujit Bose.

ED officials executed search operations at six sites, notably at Bose's residence-cum-office in Salt Lake and homes of former Dum Dum Municipality officials.

This follows a prior raid in January 2024, where Bose faced over 12 hours of questioning, highlighting ongoing efforts to unearth potential corruption within civic recruitment processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Digital Leap: Governance Becomes Faceless with WhatsApp

Delhi's Digital Leap: Governance Becomes Faceless with WhatsApp

 India
2
Gates Foundation and PAHO Tackle Global Accessibility of Weight-Loss Drugs

Gates Foundation and PAHO Tackle Global Accessibility of Weight-Loss Drugs

 Global
3
Chennai on Edge: A Surge of Hoax Bomb Threats via Email

Chennai on Edge: A Surge of Hoax Bomb Threats via Email

 India
4
France's Political Tide: Impact on Business and Economy

France's Political Tide: Impact on Business and Economy

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025