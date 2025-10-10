ED Raids Target West Bengal Minister in Recruitment Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe into suspected recruitment irregularities through a series of raids in Kolkata, targeting key figures including West Bengal minister Sujit Bose.

ED officials executed search operations at six sites, notably at Bose's residence-cum-office in Salt Lake and homes of former Dum Dum Municipality officials.

This follows a prior raid in January 2024, where Bose faced over 12 hours of questioning, highlighting ongoing efforts to unearth potential corruption within civic recruitment processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)