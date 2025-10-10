ED Raids Target West Bengal Minister in Recruitment Scam
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at six locations in Kolkata, including West Bengal minister Sujit Bose's property, in investigating recruitment irregularities. The agency also searched the minister's residence and former officials' homes. A previous raid and interrogation occurred in January 2024.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its probe into suspected recruitment irregularities through a series of raids in Kolkata, targeting key figures including West Bengal minister Sujit Bose.
ED officials executed search operations at six sites, notably at Bose's residence-cum-office in Salt Lake and homes of former Dum Dum Municipality officials.
This follows a prior raid in January 2024, where Bose faced over 12 hours of questioning, highlighting ongoing efforts to unearth potential corruption within civic recruitment processes.
