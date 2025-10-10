Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Kolkata's Jewellery Company for Major Bank Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate in Kolkata initiated multiple raids related to a Rs 1,200 crore bank fraud by a jewellery company. Fake loans were allegedly acquired through fictitious companies. Key company officials and a chartered accountant were targeted in these operations aimed at securing crucial evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:01 IST
ED Cracks Down on Kolkata's Jewellery Company for Major Bank Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata launched a series of raids on Friday, targeting locations linked to a jewellery company involved in a vast Rs 1,200 crore bank fraud scheme. The company's officials, including its owners and employees, are at the center of the ED's investigation for allegedly acquiring fake loans through fictitious companies.

Key personnel, including a chartered accountant residing in north Kolkata's Girish Park area, have been named as crucial figures in the fraudulent operations. The raids are designed to gather critical evidence and dismantle the network responsible for exploiting numerous banking institutions.

The ED is determined to eradicate financial fraud and hold accountable those who manipulate the banking system. The investigation highlights a complex fraud network orchestrated by the jewellery firm's management, who are accused of creating fabricated entities to obtain unsecured loans across 25 banking institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India reach 94-1 at lunch on opening day of second Test against West Indies.

India reach 94-1 at lunch on opening day of second Test against West Indies.

 Global
2
Sweden Ramps Up Defense with Billion-Crown Anti-Drone Investment

Sweden Ramps Up Defense with Billion-Crown Anti-Drone Investment

 Global
3
JMM Eyes Key Seats in Bihar as Part of INDIA Bloc Alliance

JMM Eyes Key Seats in Bihar as Part of INDIA Bloc Alliance

 India
4
Southern Right Whales: Sentinels of Climate Change in the Southern Ocean

Southern Right Whales: Sentinels of Climate Change in the Southern Ocean

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025