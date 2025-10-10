Left Menu

China Ramps Up Inspection on Nvidia's AI Chips Amidst Trade Frictions with U.S.

China has intensified its enforcement of import restrictions on U.S. chips, focusing on home-grown semiconductor production. Stricter checks target Nvidia's advanced AI chips amidst ongoing U.S.-China trade frictions. Reports highlight breaches of U.S. export controls and concerns over smuggling incidents worth $1 billion in recent months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:45 IST
China Ramps Up Inspection on Nvidia's AI Chips Amidst Trade Frictions with U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has ramped up its inspection of U.S. chips, notably those from Nvidia, in a move to bolster its domestic semiconductor industry, according to a Financial Times report. Stringent checks by customs officials at major ports are focusing on Nvidia's advanced AI processors that align with U.S. export controls.

The inspections, initially aimed at Nvidia's H20 and RTX Pro 6000D models, have expanded to include all advanced semiconductor products that breach U.S. export regulations. This escalation underscores the tension in U.S.-China trade relations, particularly in the tech sector.

Allegations of $1 billion worth of smuggled Nvidia AI chips entering China over a three-month period have not been independently verified, but reflect underlying challenges. Despite local advances, Chinese tech experts acknowledge Nvidia chips' superior performance compared to domestic alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Escape: Passengers Evacuate DTC Bus Inferno

Dramatic Escape: Passengers Evacuate DTC Bus Inferno

 India
2
Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect: Israeli Military Prepares

Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect: Israeli Military Prepares

 Global
3
UNICEF Urges Opening Borders for Gaza Food Aid: A Race Against Child Mortality

UNICEF Urges Opening Borders for Gaza Food Aid: A Race Against Child Mortali...

 Switzerland
4
Komeito Exits Coalition Over Corruption: A Blow to Takaichi's PM Ambitions

Komeito Exits Coalition Over Corruption: A Blow to Takaichi's PM Ambitions

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025