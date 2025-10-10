Left Menu

China Stands Firm Against U.S. Trade Restrictions

China's commerce ministry expressed opposition to the U.S. adding Chinese companies to an 'entity list,' stating it harms business rights. Beijing plans countermeasures to protect its companies' legitimate rights, urging the U.S. to amend these policies.

In a strong move against recent U.S. trade policies, China's commerce ministry has voiced firm opposition to the inclusion of Chinese firms on the American 'entity list.'

Released in a statement on Friday, Beijing criticized U.S. actions, claiming they infringe on the legitimate rights and interests of its businesses.

The ministry urged the U.S. to rectify its 'wrong actions' and indicated China would take necessary countermeasures to protect its companies.

