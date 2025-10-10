Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Tightens Festival Security Measures in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conducted a review of the state's law and order in anticipation of several upcoming festivals. He instructed officials to remain vigilant against disruptions, ensure peace, and maintain harmonious celebrations. Health and safety measures were emphasized, alongside stringent checks on misleading information.

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has reinforced security measures, urging state officials to maintain vigilance during the festive season. His directives followed a comprehensive law and order review via video conferencing, emphasizing prevention of disturbances and promoting harmony during celebrations.

With significant festivals on the horizon, Adityanath underscored the sensitivity of the period in terms of governance and security. He called for heightened preventive actions against rumor spreaders and reenforced that traders should not face harassment during the heightened market activity.

Safety protocols around the sale of firecrackers were spotlighted, with directives for meticulous management of crowd and traffic dynamics. He also outlined the necessity for clean and secure celebrations during upcoming major events, with special focuses on health and emergency services readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

