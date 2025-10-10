North Korea's Night Parade: Show of Military Might and Diplomatic Strength

North Korea demonstrated its military prowess and diplomatic alliances with a military parade that coincided with the ruling Workers' Party's anniversary. The event underscored leader Kim Jong Un's assertion of the nation's growing global influence.

Kim praised the party's legacy, stating that it had not erred in its 80-year journey. The celebration, reported by state news agency KCNA, included high-profile foreign representatives and focused on the nation's achievements and resilience.

As North Korea paraded its advanced military arsenal, observers noted potential diplomatic developments, especially its ties with China and Vietnam. Analysts are closely monitoring these relationships amid ongoing international sanctions and geopolitical shifts.