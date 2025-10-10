Left Menu

North Korea's Night Parade: Show of Military Might and Diplomatic Strength

North Korea showcased its growing military power with a parade coinciding with the Workers' Party's founding anniversary. Leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the nation's rising global standing, supported by alliances with socialist nations. High-level foreign delegations attended, including representatives from China and Vietnam, highlighting strengthened diplomatic ties.

Updated: 10-10-2025 13:01 IST
North Korea demonstrated its military prowess and diplomatic alliances with a military parade that coincided with the ruling Workers' Party's anniversary. The event underscored leader Kim Jong Un's assertion of the nation's growing global influence.

Kim praised the party's legacy, stating that it had not erred in its 80-year journey. The celebration, reported by state news agency KCNA, included high-profile foreign representatives and focused on the nation's achievements and resilience.

As North Korea paraded its advanced military arsenal, observers noted potential diplomatic developments, especially its ties with China and Vietnam. Analysts are closely monitoring these relationships amid ongoing international sanctions and geopolitical shifts.

