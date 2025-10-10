Left Menu

TotalEnergies and Siemens Push to Abolish EU Sustainability Laws

Major companies, including TotalEnergies and Siemens, are urging European leaders to abolish certain EU sustainability laws to enhance competitiveness. This movement challenges key environmental and human rights regulations, sparking debate amidst ongoing negotiations by European authorities to modify these laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:12 IST
TotalEnergies and Siemens Push to Abolish EU Sustainability Laws
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, TotalEnergies and Siemens have joined forces to persuade European governments to scrap a pivotal EU sustainability law, according to a letter obtained by Reuters. Addressed to French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the letter was penned by TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne and Siemens AG CEO Roland Busch.

The letter, dated October 6, argues that dismantling the regulations would signal a strong commitment from European governments and the European Commission to revive competitiveness in the region. Siemens emphasized the need to eliminate what it called 'excessive regulation' across all sectors to enhance Europe's global competitive stance.

The proposal is part of a broader strategy to streamline regulations, allowing industries more operational freedom, including maintaining free pollution permits and reforming competition policies for global market considerations. The sustainability law, involving human rights and environmental compliance, has sparked significant political debate, with ongoing talks to reduce its scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC reserves order on pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sale of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

SC reserves order on pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sale of gre...

 India
2
Britain's Bold Move: Google Faces Strategic Market Status in Search

Britain's Bold Move: Google Faces Strategic Market Status in Search

 United Kingdom
3
PRISM Restructures Leadership: Ankit Tandon and Varun Jain Take on Expanded Roles

PRISM Restructures Leadership: Ankit Tandon and Varun Jain Take on Expanded ...

 India
4
Delhi Metro Strengthens Rail Safety with Ultrasonic Testing Initiative

Delhi Metro Strengthens Rail Safety with Ultrasonic Testing Initiative

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025