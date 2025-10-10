Left Menu

Driver's Scheme to Fund Wedding Unraveled by Police

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking turn of events, a driver who concocted a robbery tale to fund his wedding was swiftly apprehended by police. The driver, Tunnu Prajapati, claimed that four men intercepted him, made off with Rs 9.70 lakh belonging to his employer.

However, police investigations revealed discrepancies in his narration. CCTV footage provided crucial evidence, placing him far from the scene he described. An interrogation led to Prajapati's confession of staging the entire incident to secure funds for his marriage, scheduled next May.

Police Superintendent Jitendra Kumar Srivastava credited surveillance data for the breakthrough. Prajapati and an accomplice, who assisted in hiding the money, are now in custody, with legal procedures ongoing. The story serves as a reminder of the perils of deception in dire financial needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

