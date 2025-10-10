Left Menu

Miraculous Escape: Siblings Survive Fatal Bilaspur Landslide

Two siblings narrowly escaped death in the Bilaspur landslide by moving to the back of a bus shortly before it was crushed. They survived the tragic incident that claimed 16 lives including family members. They are now under the care of their joint family and will receive compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur/Shimla | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:24 IST
In a tragic landslide in Bilaspur, two young siblings miraculously survived by shifting to the back seat of the bus just minutes before the disaster. The front of the vehicle was destroyed, trapping and killing 16 passengers.

The survivors, Arushi and Shaurya, aged 10 and 8, lost several family members but escaped unharmed from the back of the bus. Their survival has been described as a miracle by witnesses of the event.

A compensation package has been announced by authorities for the bereaved families, and the children are now under the care of their surviving relatives, coping with the heavy loss.

