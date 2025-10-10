Last-Minute Prisoner Swap Alters Gaza Agreement Dynamics
A last-minute adjustment saw 11 Hamas prisoners being released instead of Fatah affiliates, as part of a Gaza agreement. This development comes ahead of an exchange where Hamas will release 20 Israeli hostages. Concurrently, Israel agrees to free 250 long-term Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 recently arrested individuals.
Israeli army radio announced a significant last-minute shift in the Gaza prisoner release agreement. Eleven prisoners affiliated with Hamas will now be released instead of Fatah members, adding a new dimension to the negotiations.
The updated deal precedes the expected release of 20 Israeli hostages by Hamas, which is set to occur 72 hours following the initiation of a ceasefire. The exchange marks a critical moment in the prolonged Israel-Hamas conflict.
In a reciprocal gesture, Israel has committed to releasing 250 Palestinian prisoners serving lengthy sentences, along with 1,700 others detained since the conflict reignited in October. The developments signal a potential de-escalation in hostilities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- prisoner swap
- Hamas
- Fatah
- ceasefire
- Israeli hostages
- Palestinians
- conflict
- war
- release