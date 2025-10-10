Last-Minute Prisoner Swap Alters Gaza Agreement Dynamics

Israeli army radio announced a significant last-minute shift in the Gaza prisoner release agreement. Eleven prisoners affiliated with Hamas will now be released instead of Fatah members, adding a new dimension to the negotiations.

The updated deal precedes the expected release of 20 Israeli hostages by Hamas, which is set to occur 72 hours following the initiation of a ceasefire. The exchange marks a critical moment in the prolonged Israel-Hamas conflict.

In a reciprocal gesture, Israel has committed to releasing 250 Palestinian prisoners serving lengthy sentences, along with 1,700 others detained since the conflict reignited in October. The developments signal a potential de-escalation in hostilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)