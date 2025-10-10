Supreme Court Deliberates on Karur Stampede Investigation
The Supreme Court reserves judgement on Tamil actor Vijay's party's plea for an independent probe into the Karur stampede that killed 41. The plea challenges a Madras High Court order for a Tamil Nadu Police-led SIT instead of independent oversight by the CBI, citing fairness concerns.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has reserved its ruling regarding a plea from Tamil actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, requesting an independent investigation into the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives. The plea contests the Madras High Court's directive for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Tamil Nadu Police.
Senior counsels for various stakeholders, including the victims, the Tamil Nadu government, and political leaders, presented their arguments before the bench consisting of Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria. The plea for fair investigation raises concerns over potential biases if solely handled by state police.
Further, BJP leaders have also filed petitions advocating for a CBI-led inquiry, wary of political influences and alleging that Vijay's delayed arrival and alleged conspiracy may have aggravated the tragic incident. The turnout at the rally reportedly tripled initial expectations, adding complexity to the incident's background and investigation demands.
