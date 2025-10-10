Gaza's Return: Palestinians Stream Back Under Ceasefire Agreement

Thousands of displaced Palestinians began returning to their homes on Friday as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was activated, prompting Israeli troops to withdraw from parts of Gaza. In a scene of cautious hope, families made their way back towards Gaza City, the enclave's largest urban area.

With Israeli forces pulling back, the agreement also paves the way for a prisoner swap and the introduction of crucial aid to the portion of the population left in dire conditions. The truce follows one of Israel's largest offensives in Gaza, which significantly damaged the region and displaced many.

Israelis and Palestinians are hopeful for peace, despite significant challenges remaining. The deal marks a crucial diplomatic step, involving significant endorsement from Arab and Western nations. The United States has pledged support, deploying a task force to help maintain stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)