Gaza's Return: Palestinians Stream Back Under Ceasefire Agreement

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has allowed thousands of displaced Palestinians to return home. The truce, ratified by Israel's government, includes a prisoner exchange and substantial troop withdrawals from Gaza. Despite the destruction, civilians express relief and hope for stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of displaced Palestinians began returning to their homes on Friday as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was activated, prompting Israeli troops to withdraw from parts of Gaza. In a scene of cautious hope, families made their way back towards Gaza City, the enclave's largest urban area.

With Israeli forces pulling back, the agreement also paves the way for a prisoner swap and the introduction of crucial aid to the portion of the population left in dire conditions. The truce follows one of Israel's largest offensives in Gaza, which significantly damaged the region and displaced many.

Israelis and Palestinians are hopeful for peace, despite significant challenges remaining. The deal marks a crucial diplomatic step, involving significant endorsement from Arab and Western nations. The United States has pledged support, deploying a task force to help maintain stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

