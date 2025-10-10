Mosque Loudspeaker Controversy Sparks Legal Action in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have taken legal action, filing a first information report (FIR) against two individuals after a loudspeaker was used for 'azaan' at a local mosque in the western suburbs, an official reported on Friday.

A complaint from a police constable led to charges against the mosque's trustee, Shahnawaz Khan, and a muezzin, who conducted the early morning prayer call in Mahim's Wanjewadi locality. This action follows a directive from the Bombay High Court in January, urging police to enforce noise pollution regulations, highlighting that loudspeaker use is not an essential religious practice.

The FIR cites Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for disregarding a public servant's order, reflecting the authorities' strict position on maintaining noise control measures.

