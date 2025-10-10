Left Menu

Mosque Loudspeaker Controversy Sparks Legal Action in Mumbai

Mumbai police have filed an FIR against two mosque members for using a loudspeaker for 'azaan' in the western suburbs, violating noise norms. The High Court mandates strict adherence to noise pollution rules. The mosque's trustee and muezzin face charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:48 IST
The Mumbai police have taken legal action, filing a first information report (FIR) against two individuals after a loudspeaker was used for 'azaan' at a local mosque in the western suburbs, an official reported on Friday.

A complaint from a police constable led to charges against the mosque's trustee, Shahnawaz Khan, and a muezzin, who conducted the early morning prayer call in Mahim's Wanjewadi locality. This action follows a directive from the Bombay High Court in January, urging police to enforce noise pollution regulations, highlighting that loudspeaker use is not an essential religious practice.

The FIR cites Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for disregarding a public servant's order, reflecting the authorities' strict position on maintaining noise control measures.

