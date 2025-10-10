Debate Heats Up Over Postponed Panchayati Raj Elections in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu clarified that the delay in panchayati raj elections is due to damaged road connectivity. The BJP claims it's a pretext for avoiding likely electoral defeat. Disasters from monsoon rains are central to the decision, indicating massive infrastructural damage.
- Country:
- India
The panchayati raj elections in Himachal Pradesh have become a hot topic following the announcement that they won't proceed until road connectivity is restored. The decision, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, hinges on the need to address severe road damages from recent monsoon events.
Opposition BJP has hit back, accusing the Congress government of postponing the elections to escape an apparently inevitable defeat. They allege that the recent natural calamities, while real, are being used as an excuse to delay the democratic process.
The Chief Minister rebutted these claims by noting the BJP's fragmentation and pattern of oppositional stances. Meanwhile, the toll of the natural disaster remains heavy, with significant loss of life and property reported across the state, requiring comprehensive relief efforts.
