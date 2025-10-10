UNICEF Urges Gaza Aid to Prevent Child Death Crisis

UNICEF issued an urgent plea for all food aid crossings into Gaza to be opened, citing the critical threat of increased child mortality due to severely compromised immune systems.

The request comes as Israeli forces began withdrawing from certain parts of Gaza under a ceasefire deal orchestrated by U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to halt the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The U.N. plans to significantly boost its humanitarian aid efforts to Gaza within the first 60 days of the ceasefire.

Nutrition support remains a priority, with UNICEF highlighting that 50,000 children face acute malnutrition and require immediate intervention. According to spokesperson Ricardo Pires, these vulnerable children have not been eating adequately for a prolonged period, which has drastically weakened their immunity.

