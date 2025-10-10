Football Diplomacy: Norwegian FA President Advocates for Peace Amid Conflict

In a move blending sportsmanship and diplomacy, Norwegian Football Federation president Lise Klaveness expressed optimism about meeting her Israeli counterpart ahead of their World Cup qualifier. This interaction follows Israel and Hamas's recent ceasefire agreement.

The Norwegian FA has committed the profits from their upcoming match's ticket sales to support Doctors Without Borders in Gaza, a decision immediately attracting criticism from the Israeli side. Klaveness, in a recent interview, emphasized the necessity of dialogue in challenging times, underscoring her intent to engage with Israel's football leadership.

The Israeli FA requested a more balanced stance, suggesting Norwegian condemnation of the violence on October 7, which claimed many Israeli lives. As hostilities ease with a ratified ceasefire, Klaveness stresses collaboration among global leaders, advocating for peace as a priority over sports, and ensuring the safety of Israeli fans in Norway.

