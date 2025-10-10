Left Menu

Football Diplomacy: Norwegian FA President Advocates for Peace Amid Conflict

Norwegian Football Federation President Lise Klaveness engages in diplomacy prior to a match against Israel following a peace deal with Hamas. The Norwegian FA adds to the dialogue by donating ticket proceeds to aid Gaza. Klaveness highlights the importance of peace and security for all involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:05 IST
Football Diplomacy: Norwegian FA President Advocates for Peace Amid Conflict

In a move blending sportsmanship and diplomacy, Norwegian Football Federation president Lise Klaveness expressed optimism about meeting her Israeli counterpart ahead of their World Cup qualifier. This interaction follows Israel and Hamas's recent ceasefire agreement.

The Norwegian FA has committed the profits from their upcoming match's ticket sales to support Doctors Without Borders in Gaza, a decision immediately attracting criticism from the Israeli side. Klaveness, in a recent interview, emphasized the necessity of dialogue in challenging times, underscoring her intent to engage with Israel's football leadership.

The Israeli FA requested a more balanced stance, suggesting Norwegian condemnation of the violence on October 7, which claimed many Israeli lives. As hostilities ease with a ratified ceasefire, Klaveness stresses collaboration among global leaders, advocating for peace as a priority over sports, and ensuring the safety of Israeli fans in Norway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad

Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad

 India
2
Chandigarh Headlines: SIT Formed to Investigate Senior Officer's Tragic Death

Chandigarh Headlines: SIT Formed to Investigate Senior Officer's Tragic Deat...

 India
3
NATO Tensions: Spain in the Crosshairs

NATO Tensions: Spain in the Crosshairs

 Global
4
Security Strategies Discussed for Ghatshila Bye-Election

Security Strategies Discussed for Ghatshila Bye-Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025