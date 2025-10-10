Meghalaya CM Urges Dialogue to Resolve Manipur Crisis

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has voiced his party's stance against creating a separate administration for the Kuki community or dividing the troubled state of Manipur. On a visit to Manipur, Sangma urged all involved parties to engage in negotiation to address ongoing ethnic strife.

The ethnic violence, which began in May 2023, has resulted in over 260 deaths and displaced thousands in the conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups. While Kuki leaders demand separate governance, Sangma emphasized that finding common ground through dialogue and commitment is critical.

Sangma discussed issues with internally displaced persons from areas like Churachandpur and Moreh, citing concerns about arms and drugs. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of involving local communities in decisions regarding border fencing and the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border.

