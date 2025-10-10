Left Menu

Meghalaya CM Urges Dialogue to Resolve Manipur Crisis

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has expressed opposition to a separate administration for Kukis and bifurcation of Manipur, emphasizing the need for negotiation among all stakeholders. The ethnic violence in Manipur has left over 260 dead and displaced thousands. Sangma encourages dialogue to restore normalcy in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:16 IST
Meghalaya CM Urges Dialogue to Resolve Manipur Crisis
Meghalaya Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has voiced his party's stance against creating a separate administration for the Kuki community or dividing the troubled state of Manipur. On a visit to Manipur, Sangma urged all involved parties to engage in negotiation to address ongoing ethnic strife.

The ethnic violence, which began in May 2023, has resulted in over 260 deaths and displaced thousands in the conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups. While Kuki leaders demand separate governance, Sangma emphasized that finding common ground through dialogue and commitment is critical.

Sangma discussed issues with internally displaced persons from areas like Churachandpur and Moreh, citing concerns about arms and drugs. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of involving local communities in decisions regarding border fencing and the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad

Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad

 India
2
Chandigarh Headlines: SIT Formed to Investigate Senior Officer's Tragic Death

Chandigarh Headlines: SIT Formed to Investigate Senior Officer's Tragic Deat...

 India
3
NATO Tensions: Spain in the Crosshairs

NATO Tensions: Spain in the Crosshairs

 Global
4
Security Strategies Discussed for Ghatshila Bye-Election

Security Strategies Discussed for Ghatshila Bye-Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025