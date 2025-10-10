Left Menu

Fugitive Pardi Gang Member Captured in Punjab

Mohan Pardi, a member of Madhya Pradesh's notorious Pardi gang, has been arrested in Ludhiana. Wanted in multiple cases, including murder and robbery, Pardi had evaded capture since 2024. His gang, known for its violent crimes, operated across several states, targeting isolated homes at night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:17 IST
  India

Ludhiana: In a significant breakthrough, police arrested 40-year-old Mohan Pardi, a key member of the infamous Pardi gang, in Punjab's Ludhiana, officials reported on Friday.

Pardi, who had been on the run since 2024, was nabbed late Thursday with assistance from local law enforcement. His arrest comes after a long history of eluding capture, despite a Rs 12,000 reward on his head offered by the Madhya Pradesh Police.

The Pardi gang has a notorious reputation for orchestrating house robberies and violent crimes across Madhya Pradesh and adjacent states. They are known to target isolated homes under the guise of selling toys or balloons, striking at night to commit their offenses. Pardi himself faces five pending criminal cases, including the murder of a village sarpanch last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

