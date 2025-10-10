Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Gaza and Israel

An anticipated ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect in the Gaza Strip at noon local time, as announced by the Israeli military. This announcement follows the Israeli Cabinet's approval of President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan, which includes hostage exchanges, releasing Palestinian prisoners, and securing a troop withdrawal.

Despite the anticipated ceasefire, reports from Gaza indicate heavy shelling throughout Friday morning. Many Palestinians, initially stationed in Wadi Gaza, began moving north upon the military's announcement. The Cabinet's endorsement signals a critical move towards resolving a destabilizing two-year conflict in the region.

The ceasefire details were laid out by senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya. They involve releasing 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, border reopening, and a troop withdrawal commitment. Meanwhile, US officials have committed 200 troops to support the ceasefire's implementation, aiming for a long-term resolution and the potential establishment of a Palestinian state.

(With inputs from agencies.)