Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Gaza and Israel

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas begins, easing a two-year conflict in the Gaza Strip. The decision follows an agreement sanctioned by Israel's Cabinet and backed by President Donald Trump. The deal involves prisoner exchanges, border opening, and troop withdrawal, although shelling persists despite the ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:24 IST
Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Gaza and Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An anticipated ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect in the Gaza Strip at noon local time, as announced by the Israeli military. This announcement follows the Israeli Cabinet's approval of President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan, which includes hostage exchanges, releasing Palestinian prisoners, and securing a troop withdrawal.

Despite the anticipated ceasefire, reports from Gaza indicate heavy shelling throughout Friday morning. Many Palestinians, initially stationed in Wadi Gaza, began moving north upon the military's announcement. The Cabinet's endorsement signals a critical move towards resolving a destabilizing two-year conflict in the region.

The ceasefire details were laid out by senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya. They involve releasing 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, border reopening, and a troop withdrawal commitment. Meanwhile, US officials have committed 200 troops to support the ceasefire's implementation, aiming for a long-term resolution and the potential establishment of a Palestinian state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad

Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad

 India
2
Chandigarh Headlines: SIT Formed to Investigate Senior Officer's Tragic Death

Chandigarh Headlines: SIT Formed to Investigate Senior Officer's Tragic Deat...

 India
3
NATO Tensions: Spain in the Crosshairs

NATO Tensions: Spain in the Crosshairs

 Global
4
Security Strategies Discussed for Ghatshila Bye-Election

Security Strategies Discussed for Ghatshila Bye-Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025