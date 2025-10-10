Tensions Rise: Pakistan's Airspace Violations Condemned by Afghanistan
The Afghan Taliban government has accused Pakistan of violating its airspace and bombing a civilian market near the border. This act has been labeled as unprecedented and provocative by the Afghan authorities, who assert their right to defend their territory and strongly condemn the incident.
The Afghan Taliban government has accused Pakistan of violating its airspace and conducting a bombing raid near a civilian market close to the border. The border incident has sparked strong condemnation from Afghan authorities, who describe it as a significant escalation.
According to the Afghan Taliban defense ministry, this breach not only affected an area near the border but also reportedly infringed upon the territory of Kabul, highlighting the severity of the situation. A statement issued by the ministry called the act 'unprecedented, violent, and provocative.'
The Afghan authorities underscored their sovereign right to defend their territory, emphasizing a heightened state of alert. This development marks a serious point of contention between Afghanistan and Pakistan amidst ongoing regional tensions.
