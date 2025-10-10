Yogi Adityanath's Janta Darshan: Addressing Citizens' Grievances at Gorakhnath Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with locals during a 'Janta Darshan' event held at Gorakhnath Temple, where he listened to grievances from approximately 200 citizens.

Emphasizing the importance of relief for every citizen, the Chief Minister instructed officials to approach each complaint with sensitivity and ensure a timely resolution, according to an official statement.

Adityanath was proactive in addressing issues, ordering strict legal action against land grabbing and urging thorough investigations into persistent complaints. He also addressed requests for medical financial aid, directing officials to prepare cost estimates for potential disbursement from the chief minister's discretionary fund.