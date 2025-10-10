Navigating Federal Ties: Lessons from India's Political Framework
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh emphasized the significance of maintaining the separation of powers between states and the Centre during a session at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference. He highlighted India's federal experience as a model for promoting diverse democracy and regional development, underscoring fiscal management and cooperative federalism.
During the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Bridgetown, Barbados, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh outlined the critical role of federalism in India. He emphasized that upholding the separation of powers between states and the Centre is essential for maintaining a political culture of respect and dialogue.
Harivansh, speaking at the session on 'National Parliaments vs Provincial, Territorial, Devolved Legislatures,' highlighted India's experience in maintaining unity amidst diversity. He noted that safeguarding federal provisions can serve as a guide for other nations seeking equitable regional development within democratic systems.
The conference saw participation from the Indian delegation, led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The delegation engaged in discussions on technology, climate change, and financial transparency, while also holding bilateral meetings with counterparts from Jamaica, Australia, Zambia, and Barbados.
