Navigating Federal Ties: Lessons from India's Political Framework

During the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Bridgetown, Barbados, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh outlined the critical role of federalism in India. He emphasized that upholding the separation of powers between states and the Centre is essential for maintaining a political culture of respect and dialogue.

Harivansh, speaking at the session on 'National Parliaments vs Provincial, Territorial, Devolved Legislatures,' highlighted India's experience in maintaining unity amidst diversity. He noted that safeguarding federal provisions can serve as a guide for other nations seeking equitable regional development within democratic systems.

The conference saw participation from the Indian delegation, led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The delegation engaged in discussions on technology, climate change, and financial transparency, while also holding bilateral meetings with counterparts from Jamaica, Australia, Zambia, and Barbados.

