Left Menu

Navigating Federal Ties: Lessons from India's Political Framework

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh emphasized the significance of maintaining the separation of powers between states and the Centre during a session at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference. He highlighted India's federal experience as a model for promoting diverse democracy and regional development, underscoring fiscal management and cooperative federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:51 IST
Navigating Federal Ties: Lessons from India's Political Framework
Harivansh
  • Country:
  • India

During the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Bridgetown, Barbados, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh outlined the critical role of federalism in India. He emphasized that upholding the separation of powers between states and the Centre is essential for maintaining a political culture of respect and dialogue.

Harivansh, speaking at the session on 'National Parliaments vs Provincial, Territorial, Devolved Legislatures,' highlighted India's experience in maintaining unity amidst diversity. He noted that safeguarding federal provisions can serve as a guide for other nations seeking equitable regional development within democratic systems.

The conference saw participation from the Indian delegation, led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The delegation engaged in discussions on technology, climate change, and financial transparency, while also holding bilateral meetings with counterparts from Jamaica, Australia, Zambia, and Barbados.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hamas Defeated: The New Reality in Gaza

Hamas Defeated: The New Reality in Gaza

 Global
2
NCLT Extends Punj Lloyd Liquidation Deadline Amid Vital Ongoing Projects

NCLT Extends Punj Lloyd Liquidation Deadline Amid Vital Ongoing Projects

 India
3
Nvidia Explores New Taiwan Sites as Headquarters Plan Hits Snag

Nvidia Explores New Taiwan Sites as Headquarters Plan Hits Snag

 Taiwan
4
Tide's £500M Bet: Transforming India's SME Landscape

Tide's £500M Bet: Transforming India's SME Landscape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025