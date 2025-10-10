Left Menu

Veteran Jaipur Constable Passes Away from Sleep Heart Attack

Constable Kailash Chandra Gurjar, a 52-year-old driver at Shyam Nagar police station in Jaipur, died of a heart attack in his sleep. He was a veteran of the Rajasthan Police with 27 years of service. Family members found him unresponsive at home after he failed to wake up for work.

Jaipur | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:13 IST
Tragic news struck the Jaipur police community as Constable Kailash Chandra Gurjar, aged 52, passed away in his sleep due to a heart attack. Gurjar, who served as a driver at Shyam Nagar police station, was known for his dedication over a 27-year career with Rajasthan Police, eight years of which were spent at his final post.

According to Shyam Nagar SHO Dalveer Singh, Gurjar had returned to his home in Samod following his Thursday duty shift. It was only when he failed to rise for his usual 4 a.m. wake-up call that his family discovered something was wrong.

The family immediately rushed him to a local hospital, where medical personnel declared him dead on arrival. Doctors confirmed that a heart attack, encountered during sleep, was the cause of his untimely demise. Following a post-mortem examination, his body was respectfully handed over to grieving family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

