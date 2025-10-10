Kyiv's Water Crisis: Impact of Russia's Overnight Bombardment
Russia's nighttime attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure left 2 million Kyiv residents temporarily without water. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba reported 4,000 buildings remain dry as efforts to restore supplies continue.
- Ukraine
In a significant disruption, Russia's overnight attack on Ukrainian infrastructure left 2 million consumers in Kyiv temporarily without water, according to Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba's statement on Telegram.
Kuleba reported that approximately 4,000 buildings in the capital remained without water as of the morning, underscoring the severity of the situation.
Efforts are ongoing to restore water supplies, as teams work tirelessly to reconnect affected structures, aiming to alleviate the suffering of Kyiv's residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
