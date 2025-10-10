Delhi HC Shields Journalist from Deepfake Assaults

The Delhi High Court has issued a restraining order against YouTube channels and social media platforms from using the name, image, likeness, and voice of acclaimed journalist Sudhir Chaudhary. The court's decision, led by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, offers interim relief amid ongoing allegations of misleading and AI-created content being circulated against Chaudhary.

Sudhir Chaudhary initiated legal proceedings claiming unauthorized AI-generated videos and statements falsely attributed to him were rampant online. To bolster his case, Chaudhary plans to provide additional links showcasing infringing content on YouTube by October 20, urging for the court's injunction to extend to these links.

The judge ordered the implicated social media entities to remove the offending content within 48 hours, warning that Google LLC would intervene if they failed to comply. Additionally, Chaudhary's legal counsel highlighted the broader implications, as recent high-profile cases like those of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and several Bollywood celebrities have similarly sought legal protection for personality rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)