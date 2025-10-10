Man with Airgun Detained Near West Bengal CM's Residence
A man named Debanjan Chattopadhyay was detained near West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's residence in south Kolkata for carrying an airgun. He identified himself as a teacher and showed relevant license papers. After questioning, police released him without charges. The incident occurred less than one km from the CM's residence.
A man was briefly detained at Hazra crossing, close to the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for carrying an airgun, a senior police official reported on Friday.
Identified as Debanjan Chattopadhyay, a self-proclaimed private school teacher, he was taken to Kalighat police station for interrogation. Chattopadhyay, in his 30s, showed valid license documents for the airgun and was eventually released without charges on Thursday.
The police, however, cautioned him against carrying the airgun so openly. The detention happened less than one kilometer from the Chief Minister's home, and approximately 1.5 km from TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's residence, significant political landmarks in the area.
