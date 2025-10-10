Ceasefire Sparks Hope and Uncertainty in Gaza
A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has prompted thousands of displaced Palestinians to return to their damaged homes as hostilities ease. The truce includes the release of hostages and prisoners from both sides, marking a significant step towards ending the conflict. Challenges to full implementation remain.
Thousands of displaced Palestinians made their way back to their devastated homes on Friday following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which saw Israeli troops begin to pull back from Gaza. This development comes after one of Israel's largest military offensives in the region.
The ceasefire, enacted at noon local time, allowed the Israeli military to commence a partial withdrawal and paved the way for the release of hostages. The agreement includes the eventual release of 20 Israeli hostages and 250 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons among others.
The ceasefire has inaugurated a relief operation, with humanitarian aid convoys set to enter Gaza, offering much-needed assistance to residents displaced by the conflict. However, significant hurdles still exist, including the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released and the long-term governance of the Gaza Strip.
(With inputs from agencies.)
