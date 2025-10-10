Left Menu

INDIA Bloc's Promise: A Crime-Free Bihar

The Congress party, under its '20 Saal, 20 Sawal' campaign, pledges to eliminate organized crime if the opposition INDIA bloc secures victory in the Bihar polls. Key issues include tackling syndicate crimes such as microfinance debt, illegal liquor, and sand mafias, with a promise of zero tolerance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:03 IST
INDIA Bloc's Promise: A Crime-Free Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has vowed to address Bihar's crime challenges should the opposition INDIA bloc triumph in the upcoming state elections. Their '20 Saal, 20 Sawal' campaign highlights a stern approach against organized crime.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh criticized the prevalence of twelve types of syndicate crime groups, including those involved in microfinance, sand, and liquor operations. He emphasized a policy of zero tolerance towards these illegal activities.

Singh also pointed to significant issues impacting women and citizens, such as microfinance debts and fraudulent tender practices. He assured a clampdown on illegal liquor supplies and active sand mafias in key riverine areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen's Sharp Decline Amid Political Turmoil in Japan and France

Yen's Sharp Decline Amid Political Turmoil in Japan and France

 Global
2
Indian Golfers Shine at Women's Indian Open: Hitaashee Bakshi Leads

Indian Golfers Shine at Women's Indian Open: Hitaashee Bakshi Leads

 Global
3
Tragic Mystery: 13-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Meghalaya

Tragic Mystery: 13-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Meghalaya

 India
4
Sambhal MP Urges for Policy Over Punishment

Sambhal MP Urges for Policy Over Punishment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025