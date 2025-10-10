INDIA Bloc's Promise: A Crime-Free Bihar

The Congress has vowed to address Bihar's crime challenges should the opposition INDIA bloc triumph in the upcoming state elections. Their '20 Saal, 20 Sawal' campaign highlights a stern approach against organized crime.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh criticized the prevalence of twelve types of syndicate crime groups, including those involved in microfinance, sand, and liquor operations. He emphasized a policy of zero tolerance towards these illegal activities.

Singh also pointed to significant issues impacting women and citizens, such as microfinance debts and fraudulent tender practices. He assured a clampdown on illegal liquor supplies and active sand mafias in key riverine areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)