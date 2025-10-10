Pakistan Army Denounces Dialogue with Militants Amid Rising Tensions
The Pakistan Army has issued a strong warning against negotiating with terrorists, emphasizing the failure of the provincial government and National Action Plan in combating rising militancy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The army criticized external influences and lack of governance as contributing to the increase in terrorism.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Pakistan Army has unequivocally stated its opposition to engaging in dialogues with terrorists, opting instead for forceful actions. Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry criticized the implementation gaps in the National Action Plan, which is contributing to a growing wave of militancy in the country.
Highlighting a deliberate strategy that has allowed terrorism to resurface, Chaudhry pointed to the failures of local governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He noted that the rise in militancy since 2021 coincides with external influences, including activities in Afghanistan and alleged support from India.
Emphasizing the need for stronger governance, Chaudhry dismissed political dialogues with militants as reckless. In a detailed briefing, he presented statistics showing escalating violence and urged provincial authorities to focus on enhancing security infrastructure rather than seeking negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US-India Relations: Ambassador Sergio Gor's Strategic Visit
India and UK's Joint Leap into Digital Connectivity
Forging Stronger Maritime Ties: India and UK Deepen Defence Cooperation
Technical Turbulence: Air India's Vienna-Delhi Flight Diverted
Indian Golfers Shine at Women's Indian Open: Hitaashee Bakshi Leads