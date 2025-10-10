Pakistan Army Denounces Dialogue with Militants Amid Rising Tensions

The Pakistan Army has unequivocally stated its opposition to engaging in dialogues with terrorists, opting instead for forceful actions. Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry criticized the implementation gaps in the National Action Plan, which is contributing to a growing wave of militancy in the country.

Highlighting a deliberate strategy that has allowed terrorism to resurface, Chaudhry pointed to the failures of local governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He noted that the rise in militancy since 2021 coincides with external influences, including activities in Afghanistan and alleged support from India.

Emphasizing the need for stronger governance, Chaudhry dismissed political dialogues with militants as reckless. In a detailed briefing, he presented statistics showing escalating violence and urged provincial authorities to focus on enhancing security infrastructure rather than seeking negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)