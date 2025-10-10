Global Markets Battleground: Gold Shines as Political Drama Unfolds

Financial markets worldwide experienced turbulence on Friday, with record-setting stocks tapering off, while gold shone brightly. Despite the Japanese yen's volatility and political developments in Europe, the dollar has recorded its best week of the year. The recent historic ceasefire between Israel and Hamas continues to exert influence on the markets.

Wall Street appears resilient despite a government shutdown and political uncertainties in Japan. The yen was abruptly jostled due to internal political shifts, possibly affecting fiscal policies and economic strategies. Meanwhile, France's President Emmanuel Macron faces a pressing political crisis that could strain economic policies.

European stocks remain relatively stable, yet concerns persist over economic stability with debt premium fluctuations. In the U.S., a potential interest rate cut looms as consumer sentiment and corporate earnings approach. Additionally, rare earth curbs and tariffs from China add to the prevailing uncertainty, with a noticeable impact on the tech sector.

