Mashatile Concludes South Sudan Visit, Reaffirms Support for Peace Process

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has concluded a successful two-day working visit to the Republic of South Sudan, reaffirming South Africa’s continued commitment to supporting peace, stability, and democratic transition in the young nation. The visit, which took place from Wednesday to Thursday, focused on assessing progress in the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

The R-ARCSS, signed in September 2018, remains the cornerstone of South Sudan’s efforts to consolidate peace following years of devastating internal conflict. The agreement outlines key reforms, including drafting a new constitution, establishing transitional security arrangements, and preparing for democratic elections scheduled for December 2026.

Strengthening Peace and Political Dialogue

During his visit, Deputy President Mashatile met with President Salva Kiir Mayardit, Vice-President Benjamin Boi Mel, and other signatory parties to the R-ARCSS to discuss progress, challenges, and the next steps toward full implementation.

According to a statement issued by the South African Presidency, all parties expressed a collective determination to preserve stability and prevent any escalation of political tensions that could threaten the peace process.

“All parties are committed to doing everything possible to avoid worsening political tensions, which could lead to increased insecurity. Furthermore, the parties expressed confidence in the Revitalised Agreement as the only existing instrument to facilitate the transition to a peaceful, stable and prosperous future,” the statement read.

The parties also reaffirmed their shared responsibility to create an environment conducive to free, fair, and credible elections in 2026, viewed as a decisive step toward completing South Sudan’s political transition.

Consolidating Regional Peace Efforts

South Africa’s involvement in South Sudan’s peace process forms part of its broader commitment to regional stability under the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) framework and the African Union (AU) peacebuilding agenda.

As a member of the African Union Ad Hoc Committee on South Sudan (the C5), South Africa has played a consistent role in mediating dialogue, supporting institutional reform, and providing technical assistance in governance and post-conflict reconstruction.

Deputy President Mashatile’s visit reaffirmed South Africa’s diplomatic support for South Sudan’s peace roadmap and highlighted Pretoria’s belief that the R-ARCSS remains the most viable vehicle for national reconciliation and inclusive governance.

“The Deputy President reiterated South Africa’s unwavering support for the full implementation of the Revitalised Agreement and urged all stakeholders to maintain unity of purpose as the country moves toward its first post-conflict elections,” the Presidency said.

Honouring a Legacy of Peace and Leadership

As part of his visit, Mashatile also paid a courtesy call on Mama Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior, Vice-President of South Sudan and widow of the late Dr John Garang de Mabior, the founding leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) and the country’s first President.

The meeting was both symbolic and emotional, reflecting the enduring ties between South Africa and South Sudan, which date back to the liberation struggles of both nations.

“Mama Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior urged South Africa to remain seized with the process,” the statement noted, acknowledging her influential role in promoting peace, reconciliation, and nation-building in South Sudan.

Mashatile commended Mama Nyandeng for her leadership and contribution to consolidating peace and advancing women’s participation in governance.

Deepening Bilateral Relations

Concluding his mission, Deputy President Mashatile underscored the importance of strengthening political, diplomatic, and economic relations between South Africa and South Sudan. He noted that peace and stability would unlock new opportunities for trade, investment, and development cooperation between the two countries.

The visit also explored potential areas of collaboration in energy development, agriculture, capacity building, and institutional strengthening, as part of South Africa’s continued support for South Sudan’s socio-economic reconstruction.

“South Africa remains committed to accompanying South Sudan on its journey towards sustainable peace and prosperity,” Mashatile said, highlighting the need for African-led solutions to African challenges.

A Shared Vision for Peace and Development

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation since gaining independence in 2011, has faced recurrent cycles of violence and humanitarian crises. However, progress under the R-ARCSS has seen relative stability return to parts of the country, with ongoing efforts to integrate security forces, reform public institutions, and expand civic space.

South Africa’s involvement, both diplomatically and technically, continues to be instrumental in helping South Sudan realise its vision of a unified, democratic, and prosperous state.

Deputy President Mashatile’s visit marks another milestone in Pretoria’s long-standing commitment to promoting peace across the African continent and reinforces the principle that African solidarity remains key to achieving lasting stability and inclusive development.