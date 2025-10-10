Left Menu

Thane's Revenue Department: A Catalyst for Regional Growth

A review meeting led by Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge discussed Thane's revenue initiatives, focusing on progress in e-governance and service delivery, land acquisition, and resource regulation. The meeting emphasized the revenue department's role in ensuring responsible and transparent governance for Thane's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:35 IST
  • India

In Thane, a significant review meeting of the revenue department was convened on Friday, led by Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge. The gathering focused on evaluating the 150-day program initiated by the state government along with assessing the progress in e-governance and service delivery initiatives.

Key topics such as land acquisition for major projects, addressing revenue cases, and regulating sand availability were discussed. Kharge underscored the revenue department's duty to embody government accountability by operating with transparency and dependability.

The meeting underscored the department's crucial part in Thane's potential development. Attendees included Additional District Collector Harishchandra Patil, Resident Deputy Collector Sandeep Mane, and several other revenue officers, sub-divisional officers, and tehsildars from the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

