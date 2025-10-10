Left Menu

Daring Midnight Gunfight: Ranchi Police Foil Criminal Plot

In an early morning operation in Ranchi, police arrested four armed men linked to the Rahul Dubey gang after a gunfight. Two suspects were injured and hospitalized. The group was allegedly planning to extort traders in the Khelari coal mining area. Multiple weapons and mobile phones were confiscated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:37 IST
Daring Midnight Gunfight: Ranchi Police Foil Criminal Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an intense early morning operation, Ranchi police arrested four armed men after a dramatic gunfight that left two suspects injured, confirmed sources on Friday.

The altercation erupted on Thakurgaon Road near Hochar village when police intercepted motorcyclists firing at law enforcement officials. Subsequent interrogations led to more arrests, and the seizure of eight pistols and a cache of ammunition.

The arrested individuals, part of the notorious Rahul Dubey gang, were allegedly en route to extort traders in the Khelari coal mining area. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Insurgency Escalation: Nigerian Military Faces Rising Threats in Borno

Insurgency Escalation: Nigerian Military Faces Rising Threats in Borno

 Global
2
Army Successfully Defuses Unexploded Ordnance Near Kargil Waste Management Plant

Army Successfully Defuses Unexploded Ordnance Near Kargil Waste Management P...

 India
3
New Zealand's Commanding Win: Devine and Halliday Shine in Women's World Cup

New Zealand's Commanding Win: Devine and Halliday Shine in Women's World Cup

 India
4
North Korea's Military Parade: A Showcase of Power and Alliances

North Korea's Military Parade: A Showcase of Power and Alliances

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025