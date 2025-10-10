Daring Midnight Gunfight: Ranchi Police Foil Criminal Plot

In an intense early morning operation, Ranchi police arrested four armed men after a dramatic gunfight that left two suspects injured, confirmed sources on Friday.

The altercation erupted on Thakurgaon Road near Hochar village when police intercepted motorcyclists firing at law enforcement officials. Subsequent interrogations led to more arrests, and the seizure of eight pistols and a cache of ammunition.

The arrested individuals, part of the notorious Rahul Dubey gang, were allegedly en route to extort traders in the Khelari coal mining area. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)