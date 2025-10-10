Left Menu

Retired Judge Conned in Rs 31 Lakh Digital Arrest Scam

A retired judge from Maharashtra was defrauded of Rs 31 lakh by cybercriminals in a digital arrest scam. The fraudsters posed as police officials and intimidated the judge into transferring money by falsely accusing him of money laundering charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:43 IST
Retired Judge Conned in Rs 31 Lakh Digital Arrest Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A retired 71-year-old judge from a consumer court in Amravati, Maharashtra, fell prey to a sophisticated digital arrest scam, losing Rs 31 lakh, as confirmed by the police.

The complaint was lodged with the Amravati cyber police, located approximately 700km from Mumbai, when the judge received threatening calls from an anonymous caller on September 25. The caller falsely accused him of sending obscene messages through a SIM card registered in his name and being involved in money laundering activities.

During a video call, the scammer, pretending to be a law enforcement official, claimed that the judge was under investigation by 'high court orders' and coerced him into transferring funds by promising to return the amount if found innocent. The victim eventually realized the deception and reported it online, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Probes Muthoot Group in Investor Fraud Scandal

ED Probes Muthoot Group in Investor Fraud Scandal

 India
2
Melania Trump's Diplomatic Endeavor: Reuniting Ukrainian Children

Melania Trump's Diplomatic Endeavor: Reuniting Ukrainian Children

 Global
3
Mix-Up at Cancer Center: Chemotherapy Blunder Sparks Investigation

Mix-Up at Cancer Center: Chemotherapy Blunder Sparks Investigation

 India
4
King Mohammed VI Urges Swift Reforms Amid Youth Protests

King Mohammed VI Urges Swift Reforms Amid Youth Protests

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025