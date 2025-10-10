Left Menu

Supreme Court Pauses Quashing of Chargesheet in Armstrong Murder Case

The Supreme Court stayed the Madras High Court's order to quash the chargesheet in the murder of former Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong, but upheld the investigation's transfer to the CBI. The high court's decision had been criticized as casual, with the CBI now tasked with completing the probe.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:50 IST
  Country: India
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened to stay a ruling by the Madras High Court that had earlier quashed the chargesheet against suspects in the high-profile murder case of K Armstrong, the former Tamil Nadu BSP president.

While halting the nullification of the chargesheet, the apex court agreed with the high court's move to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is now required to complete its probe within six months.

Armstrong was brutally murdered near his home in July 2024, prompting the arrest of 27 people. The Tamil Nadu government criticized the high court's order as being issued 'casually' and sought redress through a special appeal.

