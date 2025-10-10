Supreme Court Pauses Quashing of Chargesheet in Armstrong Murder Case

The Supreme Court has intervened to stay a ruling by the Madras High Court that had earlier quashed the chargesheet against suspects in the high-profile murder case of K Armstrong, the former Tamil Nadu BSP president.

While halting the nullification of the chargesheet, the apex court agreed with the high court's move to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is now required to complete its probe within six months.

Armstrong was brutally murdered near his home in July 2024, prompting the arrest of 27 people. The Tamil Nadu government criticized the high court's order as being issued 'casually' and sought redress through a special appeal.

