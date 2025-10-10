Tragedy at NDA: Cadet's Death Sparks Allegations of Harassment

A National Defence Academy cadet was tragically found dead in his hostel room, sparking serious allegations of harassment and raising questions about the treatment of young recruits. Police suspect suicide, but cadet Antriksh Kumar Singh's family points fingers at alleged harassment by seniors.

The National Defence Academy announced a court of inquiry into the incident. Singh, found by fellow cadets after failing to report for training, was declared dead at the Military Hospital, Khadakwasla. No suicide note was discovered, intensifying the mystery surrounding the young cadet's death.

Singh's family, who had recently lodged complaints with NDA authorities, claimed harassment drove him to despair. His mother and grandmother reportedly addressed the issue with the academy before the tragedy occurred. The family background in the army adds another layer to this distressing incident, raising concerns about the welfare of cadets.

(With inputs from agencies.)