Left Menu

Tragedy at NDA: Cadet's Death Sparks Allegations of Harassment

A National Defence Academy cadet was found dead in a suspected suicide, sparking harassment allegations against seniors. Authorities launched an inquiry after Antriksh Kumar Singh's family claimed he faced harassment at the academy, which drove him to the drastic step. Singh had a family background in the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:52 IST
Tragedy at NDA: Cadet's Death Sparks Allegations of Harassment
cadet
  • Country:
  • India

A National Defence Academy cadet was tragically found dead in his hostel room, sparking serious allegations of harassment and raising questions about the treatment of young recruits. Police suspect suicide, but cadet Antriksh Kumar Singh's family points fingers at alleged harassment by seniors.

The National Defence Academy announced a court of inquiry into the incident. Singh, found by fellow cadets after failing to report for training, was declared dead at the Military Hospital, Khadakwasla. No suicide note was discovered, intensifying the mystery surrounding the young cadet's death.

Singh's family, who had recently lodged complaints with NDA authorities, claimed harassment drove him to despair. His mother and grandmother reportedly addressed the issue with the academy before the tragedy occurred. The family background in the army adds another layer to this distressing incident, raising concerns about the welfare of cadets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Probes Muthoot Group in Investor Fraud Scandal

ED Probes Muthoot Group in Investor Fraud Scandal

 India
2
Melania Trump's Diplomatic Endeavor: Reuniting Ukrainian Children

Melania Trump's Diplomatic Endeavor: Reuniting Ukrainian Children

 Global
3
Mix-Up at Cancer Center: Chemotherapy Blunder Sparks Investigation

Mix-Up at Cancer Center: Chemotherapy Blunder Sparks Investigation

 India
4
King Mohammed VI Urges Swift Reforms Amid Youth Protests

King Mohammed VI Urges Swift Reforms Amid Youth Protests

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025