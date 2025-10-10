Chirag Paswan Demands Justice for Late IPS Officer

Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and ally of the BJP, has demanded a swift and unbiased investigation into the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Paswan insists that no individual, regardless of position or influence, should be exempt from scrutiny.

In a conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Paswan expressed concerns over the officer's alleged suicide, noting it highlights ongoing caste-based discrimination within the administrative system. He communicated these issues in a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, describing the situation as systemic poison.

Paswan has also offered condolences to Kumar's family, urging an exhaustive, transparent inquiry by the newly formed six-member Special Investigation Team. Stressing the implications on constitutional integrity, Paswan insists that firm action will reinforce that the law applies to everyone equally.

(With inputs from agencies.)