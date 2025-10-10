Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Demands Justice for Late IPS Officer

Chirag Paswan, LJP (Ram Vilas) president, calls for a thorough probe into IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's death, asserting caste oppression in the system needs addressing. He has urged strict action irrespective of rank or influence, emphasizing the need for constitutional justice.

Updated: 10-10-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:13 IST
Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and ally of the BJP, has demanded a swift and unbiased investigation into the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Paswan insists that no individual, regardless of position or influence, should be exempt from scrutiny.

In a conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Paswan expressed concerns over the officer's alleged suicide, noting it highlights ongoing caste-based discrimination within the administrative system. He communicated these issues in a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, describing the situation as systemic poison.

Paswan has also offered condolences to Kumar's family, urging an exhaustive, transparent inquiry by the newly formed six-member Special Investigation Team. Stressing the implications on constitutional integrity, Paswan insists that firm action will reinforce that the law applies to everyone equally.

